Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,436. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

