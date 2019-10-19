Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 758,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,506. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

