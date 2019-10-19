Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

AVGO stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

