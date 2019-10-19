Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $28,811.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,554.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

