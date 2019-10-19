Brent Suen Buys 100,000 Shares of Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) CEO Brent Suen acquired 100,000 shares of Weyland Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

OTCMKTS:WEYL opened at $0.53 on Friday. Weyland Tech Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

