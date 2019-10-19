Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 20%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) shares were up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 1,623,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 834% from the average daily volume of 173,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

