Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.35 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.