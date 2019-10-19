Bottos Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $468,914.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bibox, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042962 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.06091560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042332 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEgg, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

