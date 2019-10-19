Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.44

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 14787048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

