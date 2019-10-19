Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $386.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAM. Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.84.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $393.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.43 and a 200 day moving average of $358.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $24,251,845. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.