Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.18.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,804,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,239,977.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,800 shares of company stock worth $218,711.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.