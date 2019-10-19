Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,855,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,287,053.54.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.64 per share, with a total value of C$18,206.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,848.00.

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50.

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70.

On Monday, August 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.16 per share, with a total value of C$51,613.00.

On Friday, July 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,900 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$30,298.27.

BNE stock opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$16.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

