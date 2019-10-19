Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

LON BOKU opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.95. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 million and a P/E ratio of -35.18.

In other news, insider Mike Cahill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £2,875 ($3,756.70). Also, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 206,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £227,106 ($296,754.21).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

