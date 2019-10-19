BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered BNP PARIBAS/S to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. BNP PARIBAS/S currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,980. BNP PARIBAS/S has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.