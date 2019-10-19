BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $814.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

