Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BLMN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 898,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $270,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

