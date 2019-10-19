Block Array (ARY) Price Tops $0.0006

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Block Array has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $40,060.00 and approximately $416.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Block Array

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042997 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.07 or 0.06034062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042293 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

