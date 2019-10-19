BlitzPredict Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $263,594.00 and approximately $4,980.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

