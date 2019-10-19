BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,346 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IntriCon worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,103 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 141.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 89.8% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

IIN opened at $21.12 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IntriCon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

