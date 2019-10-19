BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.96% of Lovesac worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

