BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.58% of Joint worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Joint by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $18.38 on Friday. Joint Corp has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of 459.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

