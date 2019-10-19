BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of SeaSpine worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 52,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNE. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.38 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.18.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

