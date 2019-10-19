BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 384,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

