BlackCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $23,243.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021057 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,068,697 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.