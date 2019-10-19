BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1,807.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00681280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002401 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 205,664,582 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

