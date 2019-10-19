Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

