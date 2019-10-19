BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSTC. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,695,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.