BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BIOQ stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. BIOQUAL has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

