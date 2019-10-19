Binance Coin One Day Volume Tops $188.24 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, DDEX and Exrates. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $188.24 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, DDEX, FCoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bancor Network, IDEX, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

