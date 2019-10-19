Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

BYG opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.90) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

In related news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total value of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

