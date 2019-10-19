Biffa (LON:BIFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $258.50

Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258.50 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 28325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.26).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $638.75 million and a P/E ratio of 35.49.

In related news, insider Richard Pike acquired 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,926.15 ($26,037.04).

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.