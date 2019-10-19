BidaskClub Upgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PBCT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 6,171,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 220,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

