BidaskClub Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to “Sell”

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOB. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

LOB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 84,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

