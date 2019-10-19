BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Hold”

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $498.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,031 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

