BidaskClub Lowers Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Symantec stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,859. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symantec will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Symantec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

