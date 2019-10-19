BidaskClub Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $284.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock valued at $862,736. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 54,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

