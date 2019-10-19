BidaskClub Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Sell

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.
