BidaskClub Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Sell

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

