Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,230 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Benchmark Electronics worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 844.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 171,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $512,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

