Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.33-0.39 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.21-0.24 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHE stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

