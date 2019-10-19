Bee Token (BEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $34,249.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00227919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.01137924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.