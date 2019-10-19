BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.31%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $213.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

