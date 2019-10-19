BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

