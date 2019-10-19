Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Sells $293,216.00 in Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.99 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

