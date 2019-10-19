Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BSET opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

