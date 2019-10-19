Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 328,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,164 shares of company stock worth $564,627. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 382,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 175.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.