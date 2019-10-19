Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 877.80 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 809.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 802.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £56,794 ($74,211.42). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £315,700 ($412,517.97).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

