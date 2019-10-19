Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $294.50 on Thursday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.