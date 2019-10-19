Barclays Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.16 ($87.39).

HEI opened at €64.68 ($75.21) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

