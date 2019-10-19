Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for BT Group (LON:BTA)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

