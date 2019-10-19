Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 442.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.